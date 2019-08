Football is the ultimate team sport and being on the same page in the secondary is important to the success of any team. Last year, Geno Stone and Jake Gervase developed that chemistry at safety. Stone is now looking to develop that same level of chemistry on the back end of the Iowa defense with Kaevon Merriweather and that, as expected, is a work in progress. Stone discusses that learning process, what he has seen from Merriweather, and much more.