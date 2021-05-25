Storr picks up Iowa offer, plans to visit

In a lot of ways, A.J. Storr went to Vegas and bet on himself and his talent.

At the end of the day, that talent won out for the three star shooting guard as he has piled up a number of scholarship offers and become one of the rising prospects in the Class of 2022.

The 6-foot-6 guard grew up in Rockford and with Covid-19 looking like it would postpone the basketball season in Illinois, Storr and his father moved to Las Vegas hoping to play basketball there this year. Eventually he settled in at Compass Prep in Arizona. Next season he will be playing at IMG Academy in Florida.

“I am really thankful because Covid has caused a rough time in our country, but it helped me because it helped me get my name out there in front of coaches,” Storr said on Tuesday.

The coaches have really started to swarm to Storr. The Class of 2022 standout was briefly verbally committed to Illinois until all of their assistant coaches left the program. Now he’s back weighing his options and on Tuesday one of them became the University of Iowa.

“Iowa started getting in contact with me about two weeks. The first time I got a call from Iowa was from the head coach, Fran McCaffery. He has talked with me and my mom and he’s building a relationship with us,” he said.

McCaffery has discussed Iowa’s program and their up-tempo style of play with Storr and his family and the junior guard likes what he has heard and seen from the Hawkeyes.

“I saw them a few times this past year and I really liked the way they play the game,” Storr said. “I really liked Luka Garza and the way he played the game and I think I can fit best in the high tempo style of play.”

Storr is still considering the University of Illinois as a potential college destination. In addition to Iowa, he also holds offers from Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, LSU, DePaul, and Creighton. He and his family plan on visiting Iowa and other potential college destinations in the month of June, when prospects can finally resume college visits.