The University of Iowa has continued keeping an eye on the 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame of Davenport Central defensive end Samuel Strang and hosted him on campus earlier this spring for a practice.

“It was good meeting Coach Ferentz and Coach Doyle," said Strang. "I love the atmosphere up there and it feels like home in a way.”

Strang was motivated by seeing what the current Hawkeyes do in order to excel at the Division I level.

“I think it was seeing the guys workout because those guys are at the top of Big Ten," Strang said. "Watching them train teaches me and my guys that we need to train like that to be the best.”

The coaches at Iowa have been keeping an eye on Strang for some time now.

“They started recruiting me at the end of my sophomore season. I also went on a game day visit.”

Strang has heavy praise for everything he has seen regarding the University of Iowa.

“I love it. It is like home in a way maybe," he said. "It might be because I’ve been there a lot, but I love it.”

Iowa City is one of the places that Strang will hit this camp season.

“Lindenwood, UNI, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Iowa, North Dakota, Western Illinois, and Wyoming.”

Strang mentioned a number of those same programs as the schools that have been recruiting him overall.

“South Dakota, South Dakota State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Western Illinois, Winona State, Grand View and Iowa.”

Two colleges have caught the attention of Strang since he was younger.

“I loved Iowa and UNI because my mom went to UNI.”

Strang is focused at home on improving and is pushing himself and those around him for a big run in 2019.

“I think if our team commits to the spring and summer while training hard in the summer, we will go a long way," said Strang. "The sky’s the limit with us. We have a new OC, so we are changing some things with our offense.”