With college interest in both football and wrestling, Minnesota native Danny Striggow has several different options on the table. That includes a scholarship offer from the Iowa football program, which came last month when the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Striggow visited the Hawkeyes’ junior day.

“Iowa first contacted me in the beginning of January,” said Striggow. “They came down later that month to watch a wrestling practice and expressed interest that they wanted to offer me. When I went to the junior day in March, the offer became official.”

The junior day visit also gave Striggow a chance to tour the facilities at the University of Iowa and catch up with the Hawkeye coaching staff.

“I really enjoyed seeing the Hawkeye facilities and like where they are at with their program right now,” Striggow said. “The future is looking bright for them.”

Striggow, who has two older brothers that wrestle at Michigan, has not made a decision yet on which sport he plans to pursue in college. Last month, he won a state title for Orono High School at 220 pounds, finishing the season with a 50-2 record. Then, this past weekend, he traveled to Virginia Beach where he placed first at NHSCA High School Nationals at 220 pounds.

“I haven’t made any decisions regarding which sport yet,” said Striggow. “For football, I also have offers from Northern Illinois and South Dakota and interest from Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State. Then it’s Indiana and Michigan for wrestling.”

Striggow, who plans to visit Nebraska on April 13, finished the season with 57 tackles, 13 TFL, and nine sacks last fall.

See highlights from his junior year at Orono in the video below.