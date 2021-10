Tyler Goodson told us on Tuesday what the Iowa offense was working on to improve. On Friday evening they showed that the work in practice paid off as the Hawkeyes capitalized on turnovers and put 51 points on the board in a dominant performance.



Following the victory, Goodson discussed the strong fan support from Iowa fans in the stands, the offense scoring points off turnovers, and the big catch and run for a touchdown that he had in the second half of the game.