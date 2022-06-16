Student tickets sold out for Hawkeye football

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa football student season tickets have sold out for the seven home games in Kinnick Stadium. The announcement was made Thursday by the UI Athletics Ticket Office.

Individual game tickets located in the public areas of the stadium will be offered for select games at a student rate. Students should monitor hawkeyesports.com/studenttickets for further information.

Tickets are issued and sold only by the UI Athletics Ticket Office and its authorized agents. Persons buying tickets from other entities do so at their own risk. Students should use caution if buying tickets from unauthorized outlets and are strongly encouraged to use the online ticket transfer process if receiving a ticket from another individual. Iowa Athletics reserves the right to cancel any ticket purchases, less fees, made for the purpose of resale without notification.

The Hawkeyes open the season with three consecutive home dates. Iowa hosts South Dakota State on Sept. 3 (11 a.m., FS1) and Iowa State on Sept. 10 (3 p.m., BTN) in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. The final nonconference contest is Sept. 17 versus Nevada (6:30 p.m., BTN).

Iowa hosts Michigan for the ANF Black & Gold Spirit game (Oct. 1, TBA) and Northwestern for homecoming (Oct. 29, 2/2:30 p.m.). Following these matchups are trophy rivalry games with Wisconsin (Nov. 12, TBA) and Nebraska (Nov. 25, 3 p.m., BTN).

Student season tickets to Iowa men’s basketball are still available. Students can purchase men’s basketball season tickets at hawkeyesports.com/studenttickets.