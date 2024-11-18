Sullivan to Miss Remainder of Season, McNamara to Take Over QB1

Hawkeye Beacon can confirm multiple reports that Brendan Sullivan will be out the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury he sustained against UCLA .

McNamara spent back-to-back games in concussion protocol following a shot from defensive lineman Anto Saka that was ultimately flagged for a roughing the passer penalty. Though he stayed in the game, McNamara sat out the remainder of the game after throwing a pick-six on the following drive.

During last Tuesday's media availability, offensive coordinator Tim Lester said the incumbent starter was working his way back.

"I think it's getting close from what I've heard," Lester said. " I know he lifted and everything went well, which is good."

Still, until Monday, it was unclear who would be on the field for the Hawkeyes as QB1 during prep for the Maryland game on Saturday (11 AM CT, BTN), given the fact that Sullivan had gotten injured as well.

"There are a whole lot of 'I don't knows' right now, which is not a great answer," Lester said. "But it's where we're at at this point in the season."

Lester was adamant that if both McNamara and Sullivan were both healthy, he'd hold a competition between the pair of starters.

"It would be a great week," he continued. "It could be like a real live, you know, 'You guys have both done a lot of great things and you affect our offense differently. Let's see who's playing well.' ... I wish that was the case, but rarely is that the case."

Clearly, without Sullivan in the picture, the job is McNamara's.