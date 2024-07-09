Summer Work: Freeman's Jumper, Added Weight & Plans to Work with Luka Garza
Iowa center Owen Freeman was one of the best young big men in the country last season. Averaging 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game en route to being named the Big Ten's Co-Freshman of the Year, Freeman has some heavy expectations to handle going into his second year of college basketball.
This offseason, he's working to take a leap to becoming one of the best centers in the country. In order to do that, he's focused heavily on expanding his game outside of the paint, working on developing more of a consistent jump shot.
"My jump shot is a lot better," he said at Monday's media availability. "I've worked a lot this offseason focusing on it. I'm getting a lot of reps up, working with the coaches on it and I'm becoming more confident in it."
Though Freeman didn't show a consistent ability to hit a jumper last winter, his high school teammate and fellow sophomore at Iowa, Brock Harding said Freeman is more than capable of hitting a shot from the outside.
"It's never been that he couldn't shoot," Harding said. "It's just kind of a mindset thing."
"[At Moline] he didn't shoot a lot of threes. He shot some mid-range jumpers, though. His middy has always been pretty good -- it's just been about extending that out a little bit."
Freeman agreed that a main reason he's been able to solidify a more consistent jumper is the mental side of things.
"Last year, I was kind of shaky about it," the 6'11" post said. "This summer I've put up a ton of reps. I've seen it go in. It feels great. Now, there's a lot of confidence, trusting God and letting it fly."
Like Harding, Freeman says the weight room has been integral in his development this summer. So far, he's gained 20 pounds, coming in at 242.
"I've been in the weight room a lot," he said. "I finished last season at 222 or 225. So, I've put on a decent amount. I feel a lot stronger, a lot better."
Part of adding the weight and feeling better about it is knowing he'll be able to handle the best of other big, physical centers in the new-look Big Ten and -- hopefully -- not rack up as many fouls as he did last season.
"[The added weight] will allow me to not be moved around as much," he said. "That's how I'd get in foul trouble -- just leaning on guys and stuff like that. It'll allow me to hold my own on defense and create separation on offense."
For now, he's content with the weight he's put on.
"A couple more pounds wouldn't be too bad," he said. "I'm happy with where I'm at right now, being able to maintain my athleticism and being able to get up and down the court."
Freeman is hoping for another added step forward with the help of one of the greatest hoopers in Iowa men's basketball history, Luka Garza and his father Frank. Tentative plans to workout with the father-son duo are in the works for this coming month.
"I think it's going to happen in August," Freeman said. "I know he's got his camp, so I'm going to reach out, and we're going to get going."
Garza will host a skills camp for grades 2-12 in Cedar Rapids on August 6 and Dubuque August 7.
Plans to get together are not set in stone, as Freeman and the Garzas have had minimal conversations about the plans to workout together.
"Frank and I had a little Twitter exchange about it," Freeman laughed. "I plan on reaching out soon to see what's up."
Should it all come to fruition, the center from Moline will enter the workouts with an open mind, hoping to glean anything and everything he can from the Minnesota Timberwolves big man.
"Obviously Luka and Frank are great basketball minds," Freeman said. "I can't wait."