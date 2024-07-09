Iowa center Owen Freeman was one of the best young big men in the country last season. Averaging 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game en route to being named the Big Ten's Co-Freshman of the Year, Freeman has some heavy expectations to handle going into his second year of college basketball.

This offseason, he's working to take a leap to becoming one of the best centers in the country. In order to do that, he's focused heavily on expanding his game outside of the paint, working on developing more of a consistent jump shot.

"My jump shot is a lot better," he said at Monday's media availability. "I've worked a lot this offseason focusing on it. I'm getting a lot of reps up, working with the coaches on it and I'm becoming more confident in it."

Though Freeman didn't show a consistent ability to hit a jumper last winter, his high school teammate and fellow sophomore at Iowa, Brock Harding said Freeman is more than capable of hitting a shot from the outside.

"It's never been that he couldn't shoot," Harding said. "It's just kind of a mindset thing."

"[At Moline] he didn't shoot a lot of threes. He shot some mid-range jumpers, though. His middy has always been pretty good -- it's just been about extending that out a little bit."

Freeman agreed that a main reason he's been able to solidify a more consistent jumper is the mental side of things.

"Last year, I was kind of shaky about it," the 6'11" post said. "This summer I've put up a ton of reps. I've seen it go in. It feels great. Now, there's a lot of confidence, trusting God and letting it fly."