Clear Creek-Amana defensive end T.J. Bollers continues to see his offer list grow from top programs across the country. While he is not near a final decision, he knows what will help him find his future college home.

“My ability to do the major that I want (engineering), my relationship with the staff, and the team.”

Bollers has been on campus in Iowa City and found the trip helpful as he continues to get a feel for game day atmospheres at different programs.

“It was good," said Bollers. "Very welcoming.”

There is one staff member with the Hawkeyes that Bollers is in touch with the most overall.

“I talk to Coach Bell most," Bollers said." Our relationship is a good one.”

Bollers, who is at last count up to 13 scholarships, continues to hear from a wide range of other schools that have not offered at this point.

“Stanford, Northwestern, Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisville, and Kansas.”

A final decision date is not set for Bollers as the attention is focused on an upcoming test.

“We have not made any plans about that yet as we are focused on knocking out the ACT.”

Bollers doesn't feel that location will factor in but that may change before he eventually pulls the final trigger.

“At this point, I am loving getting out there and seeing different parts of the country," he said. "It might later, but not now.”

A busy slate of visits this fall with stops at Vanderbilt, Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Michigan has Bollers excited to see what other schools have to offer.

“I am excited about all of them," said Bollers. "We have picked great games to watch and get a feel for what big time games are like in that place with their fans. It will be cool to see the differences.”

Bollers has been motivated to see so many opportunities continue to come his way from colleges that rarely recruit within Iowa.

“It shows that hard work pays off, so I just have to keep on working.”

Potentially playing with some of the top in-state guys within the Class of 2021 at the next level is something that would Bollers enjoy.

“I can say we talk a lot," Bollers said. "It is fun to be around the guys.”

A four-star prospect, Bollers is ranked as the top recruit in state of Iowa in the Class of 2021 and currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, California, Kansas State, Washington, and Florida.