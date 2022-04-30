Talented 2022 guard walking on at Iowa

The Iowa basketball program continues to add players to their roster for the 2022-23 season.

This time it’s a talented preferred walk-on player, Amarion Nimmers. The 6-foot-3 combo guard from Rock Island High School had an outstanding senior season. He averaged 23.9 points per game, including scoring 45 with Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery in the stands.

Nimmers recently visited Big Ten schools Iowa and Illinois to tour each campus. He was able to play some pickup games with the Iowa players and felt very comfortable with them on the visit. Nimmers held a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois and recently picked up interest from Elon, where former Iowa assistant coach Billy Taylor is now the head coach.

The Hawkeyes have now added three players to their roster for the upcoming season, with two of them being on scholarship. Connor McCaffery announced at the team banquet that he would be returning for his sixth season and center Josh Ogundele pulled his name out of the transfer portal this past week.



