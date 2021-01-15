MORE: Commitment List | Recruiting Board | Scholarship Distribution The Class of 2021 is already one of Iowa's best, but what makes it even more impressive is the number of high level prospects that are enrolling early. In this update, we take a closer look at Iowa's early enrollees as they get ready to make the move to Iowa City this month and begin their college career with the Hawkeyes.

Starting with the recruit that will be arriving first, in-state linebacker Zach Twedt is making the move to Iowa City this weekend, January 16. Twedt is currently 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, and has the versatility to play several different positions in college, but will be starting out at linebacker. Twedt, who will be rooming with Justice Sullivan, is coming off shoulder surgery in October, but says he is already 90% healthy and looks forward to joining the team for workouts. A three-star prospect, Twedt committed to Iowa on November 30, 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from Iowa State.

Justice Sullivan, who will be rooming with Twedt, makes the move to Iowa City on January 23. Coming in at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Sullivan could play linebacker or defensive end in college and has heard from the Iowa coaching staff that they will just determine that down the road depending on how he develops. Enrolling early will give Sullivan a head start on that progress as he joins the Hawkeyes for off-season workouts and spring ball in 2021. A four-star prospect, Sullivan committed to Iowa on November 24, 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Minnesota and Nebraska.

At the wide receiver position, Keagan Johnson is arriving early with hopes of earning playing time as a true freshman in 2021. Coming in at 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds, Johnson is moving to Iowa City on January 23 and will be rooming with Arland Bruce this year. A four-star prospect, Johnson committed to Iowa on May 6, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa State, Wyoming, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State, along with interest from Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan.

One of the most versatile playmakers Iowa has landed in recent years, Arland Bruce will also be enrolling early as he makes the move to Iowa City on January 23. Bruce, who is rooming with Keagan Johnson, is coming in at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds with the ability to play wide receiver, running back, and be a weapon in the return game as well. A three-star prospect, Bruce committed to Iowa on April 28, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Tulsa, and Western Illinois.

Moving over to the offensive line, Illinois native David Davidkov will arrive in Iowa City on January 23. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Davidkov will be rooming with Connor Colby this year and arrives as one of the more highly sought after recruits the Hawkeyes have landed in recent years. A four-star prospect ranked in the Rivals250, Davidkov committed to Iowa on April 27, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan State, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan.

In-state offensive lineman Connor Colby, who is rooming with Davidkov, is also arriving on campus on January 23. For the 6-foot-6, 299-pound Colby, that is just a short move down the road for the Cedar Rapids native who has grown up dreaming of playing for the Hawkeyes. A four-star prospect, Colby committed to Iowa on June 21, 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, and Iowa State.