Taylor continues to make special teams impact

Since he arrived on campus last summer, Tory Taylor has become a huge weapon for the Iowa kicking game. The Aussie punter earned All Big Ten honors last season and he is well on his way to a repeat performance if he continues to perform like he did on Saturday.



Against the Cyclones, Taylor punted eight times and averaged 51.1 yards per punt, including one 69 yarder and five that landed inside the 20 yard line. He discusses his punting success on Saturday and the difference it made in the Hawkeyes victory.

