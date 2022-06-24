Taylor focused on improvement

The Australian Tory Taylor is one of the best punters in the country, as his 45.4 yards per punt average over his two seasons with the Hawkeyes speaks for itself. He was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award last season and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. Yet he still has things he wants to improve on, mainly punting spirals.

Taylor met with the media on Thursday afternoon, and he talked about improving on his punting skills, reducing touchbacks, and how the wind in the Midwest affects his punting.



