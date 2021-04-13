HawkeyeReport - Taylor hopes to build on strong freshman year

One year ago, Tory Taylor was still hoping just to make it to Iowa's campus and start punting the football. Eventually the Australian native made it to the United States and the first time he punted the football was the during the first football game he ever witnessed.



Taylor went on to have a spectacular freshman season for the Hawkeyes, earning All Big Ten honors as a punter. He hopes to have an even better sophomore season and that work to improve is well underway. Taylor talks about how he wants to improve the spiral on his punts, the pride everyone feels back home in Australia, and other ways he could become better this year.

