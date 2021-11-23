Taylor kicking back at award decisions

It's the year of the punter in college football and one of the best in the country is Tory Taylor. Unfortunately the Hawkeye punter was left off the Ray Guy Award list of finalist, but he was fine with that. He recognizes that there are several outstanding punters in college football this year, many, like Taylor, from Australia.



What he was frustrated by today was the fact that his teammate, Caleb Shudak, was left off the Groza Award list of finalists. Taylor talks about the outstanding punters in the country, particularly in the Big Ten, and he makes the case for Shudak and the Groza and how Keith Duncan was robbed from winning that award a few years ago.

