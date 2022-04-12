Taylor looks to improve punting

As good as Tory Taylor has been punting the football the last two seasons, there's also room for improvement. In Taylor's case, he feels like he had too many touchbacks last season and wants to improve in that area.



Taylor discusses what he has been doing to get better as a punter, the brotherhood of Australian punters in football today and the competition between all of them coming off of the year of the Punter last season, and he talks about fans being overly critical of players on the team.

