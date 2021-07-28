Taylor named to Guy Watch List

University of Iowa sophomore punter Tory Taylor has been named to the 2021 Ray Guy Award Watch List, the Augusta Sports Council announced on Wednesday. The trophy is awarded to the nation’s top collegiate punter.



Taylor (6-foot-4, 231-pounds) was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award a year ago and was named the 2020 Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Conference Punter of the Year. He was also named first-team Freshman All-America by FWAA and second-team All-America by The Athletic. Taylor was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media and first-team All-Big Ten by Associated Press and Phil Steele.



The Melbourne, Australia, native was tabbed preseason first-team All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Established in 2000, the Ray Guy Award is named after College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ray Guy.



The recipient of the 2021 Ray Guy Award will be announced in December. Ryan Donahue was a finalist for the award in 2010.