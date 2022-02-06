Taylor talks win over Minnesota

Fran McCaffery has been a mentor to Billy Taylor since his college days. When McCaffery was sidelined with Covid-19 it was McCaffery who decided that Taylor would lead the Hawkeyes on Sunday against Minnesota.



Taylor spoke with the media following the come from behind victory over the Gophers and was quick to thank his friend and mentor for giving him this opportunity. Then he went on to talk about how the Hawkeyes picked up their defensive effort in the second half and that led to the Iowa outscoring Minnesota 37-21 in the second half on their way to a 71-59 victory. Taylor also discussed a change to the starting lineup, the play of Ahron Ulis, and much more.

