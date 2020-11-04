HawkeyeReport - Taylor turning heads as Iowa's punter

It's been a while since we have had the chance to speak with a true freshman football player for the Hawkeyes. Of course, Tory Taylor isn't your average freshman. He recently turned 23 years old and the Australian import is making a significant impact as Iowa's punter. Taylor discusses his journey to Iowa and why he puts ketchup on steak.



Q: You had an interesting journey. You may have had to quarantine a couple of times and where did you have to sequester yourself up at?

TAYLOR: It all happened pretty quickly. I was sitting in my room and my coach called me and said you are going to be leaving so I had to quarantine in Sydney for a couple of weeks and then I had to quarantine here for a few days as well. It was good to finally get out and I’ve been here for a couple of months now and I am really enjoying it.

Q: So is it true you had never seen an American football game? Did you ever watch it on TV?

TAYLOR: That’s correct. Back in Australia the NFL is televised as well as some college football and I had watched it on Saturdays and Sundays, especially after I decided I wanted to give this a try. Purdue was the first time I had ever stepped foot in a football stadium for a game. It was quite an experience, even without fans. I actually didn’t realize how big the stadiums were until I got here.

Q: Can you discuss how you got involved with Pro Kick Australia and how the interest in that program came about?

TAYLOR: It was different kicking the American football. I had been involved with Australian Rules Football and had a pretty good leg. A couple of my friends were Aussie guys over in America punting, so I started to look into it. Then I thought, what do I have to lose and it’s an incredible opportunity. So I joined Pro Kick Australia in the middle of last year and I give credit to my coaches there because without them I wouldn’t be here. I can’t thank them enough because they are the ones who got me into this position.

Q: There are a lot of Australian punters and kickers in football now? Why is that?

TAYLOR: I think it’s because we have a lot of different tools and tricks. Over here, you guys grow up throwing the baseball or the football and back home we grow up kicking the football. I have been kicking the Aussie Rules ball for 20 years. So this ball is obviously different, so that was an adjustment. I think it’s really just that you guys grow up throwing it and we grow up kicking it.

Q: Your teammate, Keith Duncan, wants to know why you put ketchup on steak.

TAYLOR: I don’t know. I have just always liked the taste. I thought it was normal, but obviously not here. (laugh) No surprise that Keith is asking that silly question. I just enjoy the taste and I know there are a few other guys that do it. I am going to keep doing it regardless of what people say.

Q: Your distance has been impressive. Is that consistent with what you have been doing?

TAYLOR: I think you can always do better and kick it further. I just go on the field and try to kick it to the right spot with the right amount of hang time and distance. I just try to focus on getting better and kicking the ball better.

Q: What are your conversations like with Ryan Gersonde? He lived in Australia for 12 years? Does he slip into his accent when he has conversations with you?

TAYLOR: I wouldn’t say he slips into it, but I have heard him do the accent and it’s pretty good. Like you said, he was there for a while. Ryan and the rest of the specialists have been great in the transition over here and we are always pushing each other. Ryan has been here a few years now, so he kind of shows me the in’s and out’s off the football field, so he has been great. We have a very good specialist group.

Q: What was your conversation like with Coach Woods before he arrived for his visit with you and over the winter when they started recruiting you?

TAYLOR: I am a pretty laid back person, but I’m not going to lie, I was pretty nervous when he came to visit because I had never done anything like that before and I was kind of new to the sport. But, the moment I met him he made me feel really comfortable. He’s one of the best people that I have ever met and he pushes us every day. When he came out to Australia he was great. He met with me and my family and they loved him as well, so I think that made it easier for my parents, especially for my mom sending me all the way over here.

Q: Have there been any surprises for you in terms of college football or living in Iowa City?

TAYLOR: Certainly the food. I eat a lot more here and the food is different. Portion sizes are up a bit too, but there’s not too much that’s different. Everyone has been great and the people are phenomenal and really supportive of me.

Q: On the food front, are there things that have been interesting to you that you have been introduced to?

TAYLOR: Not really. Like I said, I like steak, with or without ketchup. The food here has been great.

Q: Are you amazed by this happening in your life and what would you be doing if you weren’t here?

TAYLOR: I would probably be working. Honestly, every time I walk out the door to practice I always think that I am lucky. At Purdue I kind of took a moment to look around and say, this is it, I guess I have kind of made it. I am just trying to make my family and friends really proud of me.

Q: Michael Sleep-Dalton was punting here last year. Have you had conversations with him? What are the adjustments that you had to make between Aussie rules and American football?

TAYLOR: In regards to Sleepy, he has been great. I shoot him a message every once in a while just to visit and he has been great. He was here for a year, so if there are any questions I send them his way. He’s a character as well, so he’s good for a laugh. I think the adjustment is the football here is a lot smaller. That has been the hardest part.