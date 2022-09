Tory Taylor played his first college football game at Kinnick Stadium back in the 2020 Covid season and ever since he has been a favorite among Hawkeye fans. This past weekend against South Dakota State, Taylor pinned the Jackrabbits inside the 20-yard line on seven of his ten punts and helped set the Iowa defense up for two safeties. His efforts on special teams got him named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Tory met with the media on Tuesday to discuss Saturday’s game, as well his families visit to Kinnick Stadium this Saturday and how special it will be to have them in attendance for the very first time.