NICEVILLE, Fla. -- — Micah Peavy scored 16 points and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 in his second game back from an injury to lead TCU over No. 25 Iowa, 79-66, in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game on Saturday night.

Miles, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The point guard returned to action in the semifinal round Friday after missing two games with a left foot injury.

The Horned Frogs (5-1) broke open what had been a nip-and-tuck battle up until about three minutes into the second half, when TCU went on a 13-4 run to grab a 58-43 lead.

Xavier Cork was the only other scorer in double figures for TCU with 10 points.

TCU held Iowa's Patrick McCaffery scoreless a day after he led the Hawkeyes (5-1) with 21 points in their semifinal win over Clemson. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 15 points each. Kris Murray added 11.

Peavy opened the game with a 3-pointer and layup as TCU sprinted to a 9-0 lead. That turned out to be the Horned Frogs’ biggest margin of the first period. Iowa responded with an 11-2 run for the first of five ties before halftime. o tie the score at 11-11. It was the first of five ties before intermission.

TWICE IS NICE

It was TCU’s second Emerald Coast title in as many appearances. The Horned Frogs also won in 2017, defeating New Mexico and St. Bonaventure. Later that season, TCU earned its first NCAA Tournament bid in 20 years.

THE BIG PICTURE

TCU: The win showed how important Miles is to the Horned Frogs and could vault them back into the AP Top 25. They opened at No. 14, their highest preseason ranking, but dropped out of the poll after a one-point loss to Northwestern State while Miles was sidelined. Defeating Iowa is their first signature win and they won’t have a chance to notch another until January, when they begin a series of Big 12 games.

Iowa: The loss likely made the Hawkeyes’ stay in the Top 25 a brief one after grabbing the last spot earlier in the week. The road ahead is challenging, starting with a double dose of Atlantic Coast Conference matchups in Georgia Tech on Tuesday and then No. 8 Duke in the Jimmy V Classic before the in-state rivalry with Iowa State and the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.



