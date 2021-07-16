TE Addison Ostrenga commits to Iowa

Once an Iowa baseball commit, Wisconsin native Addison Ostrenga is now an Iowa football commit. After receiving a scholarship offer to play tight end for the Hawkeyes this past week, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ostrenga has decided to play just one sport in college and it will be football at the University of Iowa.

"Ever since I committed to Iowa last summer for baseball, I have fallen in love with Iowa City," Ostrenga told HawkeyeReport.com. "It was a tough decision to choose football over baseball, but after my spring football season I knew I wanted to take a shot at playing college football."

After initially giving some thought to playing both sports in college, Ostrenga decided it would be best to just focus on football and his upcoming development into a tight end at Iowa.

"There was talk of me doing both and the coaches were open to that idea, but after this past season I felt more confident in pursuing football," said Ostrenga.

That decision meant Ostrenga had to make a tough call to Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller and staff, who have been recruiting him as an outfielder for over a year now, but they were understanding.

"It was tough, but the coaches were happy for me and were supportive of my decision, which made me feel much better about it," said Ostrenga.

Overall, Ostrenga is commitment No. 8 for the Iowa football program in the Class of 2022, joining Aaron Graves, Caden Crawford, Jack Dotzler, Jayden Montgomery, Kale Krogh, Carson May, and Jacob Bostick for the Hawkeyes.

"I feel relieved to have come to a decision and I am ready to be a Hawkeye," Ostrenga said.