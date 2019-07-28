After earning a scholarship offer at Iowa’s camp in early June, Class of 2021 tight end Jameson Geers had a chance to return to campus for the Hawkeye Tailgater this weekend. For the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Illinois native, who made the trip with his family, it was a learning experience as he continues to consider the University of Iowa.

“The first thing we did was we ate and then talked to Coach Wallace and Coach Brian Ferentz,” said Geers. “I was with my mom, dad, and grandpa. We went on a huge bus tour around the whole campus and got to go to Kinnick Stadium to try on some uniforms. Then we went back and got to talk with Coach Kirk Ferentz. After that, everything was wrapped up and we left.”

In his conversations with the coaches, Geers discussed the culture at Iowa and how the program might benefit his development in college.

“I got to talk with a lot of different coaches and what I took away from having those conversations was that Iowa will do its best to guide me to my full potential as a football player and a man,” Geers said. “It will be hard and challenging, but the end result will be very rewarding.”

After making visits to Iowa, Minnesota, and Purdue in recent days, Geers hopes to squeeze in one more trip this week before turning his focus to the upcoming season at Providence Catholic High School.

“I might make one more stop to Louisville this week before the next dead period begins,” said Geers.

Currently, Geers holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Northwestern, Minnesota, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisville, Kansas, Temple, Northern Illinois, Ball State, and Toledo.

See highlights from Geers' sophomore year at Providence Catholic in the video below.