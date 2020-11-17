HawkeyeReport - TE Johnny Pascuzzi walking on at Iowa

TE Johnny Pascuzzi walking on at Iowa
Tight end Johnny Pascuzzi has made his college decision. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Kansas City native will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on next season.
Pascuzzi, who has family in the state of Iowa, also considered preferred walk-on opportunities from Missouri, Kansas, and Kentucky.
Extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa! First, thank you to my parents, family, and friends for their unconditional support. I can’t wait to be apart of the Iowa family! Go Hawkeyes! #SWARM21 ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/7H1LFcsToT— Johnny Pascuzzi (@PascuzziJohnny) November 17, 2020
See highlights from Pascuzzi's senior year at Kansas City Rockhurst in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2021 Walk-Ons:
Johnny Pascuzzi - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Kansas City, MO
Jaxon Rexroth - 6-foot-2, 200-pound S/LB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Denin Limouris - 6-foot-2, 225-pound TE/FB from Glen Ellyn, IL
Luke Elkin - 6-foot-1, 195-pound LS from Neenah, WI