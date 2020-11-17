 HawkeyeReport - TE Johnny Pascuzzi walking on at Iowa
TE Johnny Pascuzzi walking on at Iowa

Kansas City Rockhurst tight end Johnny Pascuzzi will be walking on at Iowa next season.
Blair Sanderson
Tight end Johnny Pascuzzi has made his college decision. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Kansas City native will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on next season.

Pascuzzi, who has family in the state of Iowa, also considered preferred walk-on opportunities from Missouri, Kansas, and Kentucky.

See highlights from Pascuzzi's senior year at Kansas City Rockhurst in the video below.

Iowa's Class of 2021 Walk-Ons:

Johnny Pascuzzi - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Kansas City, MO

Jaxon Rexroth - 6-foot-2, 200-pound S/LB from Cedar Rapids, IA

Denin Limouris - 6-foot-2, 225-pound TE/FB from Glen Ellyn, IL

Luke Elkin - 6-foot-1, 195-pound LS from Neenah, WI

