Highly recruited tight end Luke Lachey is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Ohio native, who had narrowed his choices down to Iowa and Michigan State in recent weeks, announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeye coaching staff today.

For Lachey, it was all about the fit and opportunity at Iowa as well as the relationships that he made on his official visit to campus in late June.

"I'd say the culture they have there is what really helped me make the decision," Lachey told HawkeyeReport.com. "I’d also say the bond that I made with the players and the other commits really pushed me there as well."

"I think I’ll fit in really well," said Lachey. "The opportunity is to play a lot and be able to get the ball a lot as well."

For Iowa, it has been offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who also coaches the tight ends, along with recruiting director Tyler Barnes, as the main contacts for the Hawkeyes.

"I have a great relationship with them," Lachey said. "They tell me the truth and that’s what I like a lot. They have told me how much work needs to go into it and that there will definitely be opportunities to get the ball."

A three-star prospect, Lachey chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, LSU, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Louisville, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Ohio, Princeton, Toledo, Tulane, Yale, and Youngstown State.



Overall, Lachey is commitment No. 22 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2020.