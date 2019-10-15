Last year the Iowa passing game was centered around star tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant. Both players are now earning a living in the NFL and for most of this season, the tight end position has been forgotten when it comes to the passing game. This past weekend, Nate Wieting caught four passes, which is a sign that perhaps the position is getting more involved with the offense. Wieting discusses the possibility and what needs to happen to get the Iowa offense rolling again.

