After making an official visit to Iowa this past weekend, tight end Sam LaPorta has decided to play for the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound LaPorta, who hails from Highland, Illinois, gave his commitment to the Iowa coaching staff and will sign his national letter of intent in the morning tomorrow.

“Big Ten football has always been a dream of mine,” LaPorta told HawkeyeReport.com. “Iowa is the best in the Big Ten at developing tight ends, so it seemed right for me.”

A three-star prospect, LaPorta picked up a scholarship offer from Iowa a week ago after an impressive senior season that saw him catch 68 passes for 1,457 yards and 19 touchdowns, earning first team all-state honors in Illinois' Class 5A.

In addition to Iowa, LaPorta held scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Yale, Central Michigan, Northern Iowa, Illinois State, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois, and Lindenwood.

Overall, LaPorta is commitment No. 17 for the Iowa coaching staff in the Class of 2019.

See highlights from LaPorta's senior year at Highland in the video below.