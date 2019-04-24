Tight end Travis Vokolek announced last week that he will be leaving Rutgers and entering the transfer portal. Since then, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Vokolek received interest right away from three schools.

"Iowa, Arkansas, and Kansas State," said Vokolek. "I'm still looking at my options, but I plan on visiting those three."

That process will begin this week as Vokolek leaves tomorrow for an official visit to Iowa, which is the first trip that he has scheduled.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know some of the guys on the team and get a better feel for the campus," Vokolek told HawkeyeReport.com.

While it will be Vokolek's first real recruiting visit to Iowa City, his family already has some ties to the University of Iowa.

"My great grandpa (Robert Allen) was the swimming coach at Iowa in the 70's" said Vokolek.

Vokolek's uncle is former college head coach Terry Allen, who grew up in Iowa City, and his father, D.J. Vokolek, is at UNI right now as an assistant coach for the Panthers, so Cedar Falls is now the family's home even though Vokolek graduated from Kickapoo High School in Springfield, MO two years ago.

As a sophomore, Vokolek started seven games for Rutgers in 2018, finishing the season with 16 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

He is transferring with two years of eligibility remaining plus has a redshirt year available and will have to sit out a season unless given a special waiver by the NCAA.