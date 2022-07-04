TE Zach Ortwerth commits to Iowa

Tight end Zach Ortwerth has made his college decision. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound St. Louis native has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Ortwerth, whose father played football at Drake, announced his choice today after making official visits to Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh during the month of June.

A three-star prospect, Ortwerth chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, West Virginia, Memphis, Connecticut, and Eastern Michigan.

Overall, Ortwerth is commitment No. 15 for Iowa, joining Kadyn Proctor, Trevor Lauck, Kendrick Raphael, Marco Lainez, Alex Mota, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney, Leighton Jones, Ben Kueter, John Nestor, Zach Lutmer, Aidan Hall, David Caulker, and Cannon Leonard, in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.