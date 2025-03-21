Teagan Mallegni OUT for Start of NCAA Tournament

NORMAN -- Depth has been one of the strengths of the Iowa women's basketball team this season, as they relied on a core of talented freshmen to help power them to a 22-10 record and a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, that depth will be a little bit lighter this weekend, as freshman guard Teagan Mallegni will be unavailable this weekend. Per the Iowa coaching staff (via Jeff Linder of The Cedar Rapids Gazette ) and confirmed by a UI spokesperson, Mallegni did not travel to Oklahoma this weekend and is currently in concussion protocol.

Mallegni has played in 30 of Iowa's 32 games this season, averaging 3.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.5 apg during her 8.8 minutes per game. Mallegni has struggled with her shot, shooting just 34.4% from the field and 22.8% from 3-point range.

One of Mallegni's best games this season was her very first game in an Iowa uniform -- she scored a career-high 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting against Northern Illinois in Iowa's season opener. Mallegni also had 13 points in Iowa's win over Drake and nine points in the win over UNI in non-conference action.

Mallegni played a more limited role in Big Ten play, seeing under 10 minutes in 12 of Iowa's final 15 games this season. She did put up seven points and five rebounds in Iowa's blowout win over Washington, and had a career-high eight rebounds in Iowa's road loss at Ohio State. Most recently, Mallegni had five points, six rebounds, and two steals in Iowa's 81-54 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament.