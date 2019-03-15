It was one of those nights where several Hawkeyes played a key role in Iowa's convincing win over Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. Nicholas Baer knocked down five three pointers. Tyler Cook brought the arena to their feet with thunderous dunks and dished out six assists. Connor McCaffery did Cook a few better with eight helpers and just one turnover. And there was more, including Ryan Kriener chipping in with 11 points. It was certainly a team effort and the Hawkeyes talked about it after the game and looked ahead to Michigan on Friday night.

