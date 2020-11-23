HawkeyeReport - Teammates mourning loss of Nunge's father

With the season starting up on Wednesday the Hawkeyes were excited to get started. But the start to the season took on a somber tone on Saturday morning with the news that Jack Nunge's father passed away suddenly. The close knit Iowa program immediately rallied towards and reached out to their teammate. Luka Garza and C.J. Fredrick discuss their emotions and feelings for Nunge as he goes through this difficult times and the start of the most anticipated season of Iowa basketball in several decades.

