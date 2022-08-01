Ted Hammond enjoys Iowa visit

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond wrapped up his summer visits with a trip to the University of Iowa on Sunday. For the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Cincinnati native, it was his first time on campus in Iowa City and the Hawkeyes left a favorable impression.

"What stood out to me was the size of the stadium," said Hammond. "How massive it was and how they sell out almost every home game, which means there are a lot of Hawkeye fans."

Sitting down with the coaches, Hammond met with Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, who offered him a scholarship back in May, along with Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz.

"I talked to Coach Bell about what type of defense they run and how I would fit into their defense," Hammond said. "Also with Coach Ferentz about what being an Iowa football player means."

Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, Hammond felt his relationship with the coaching staff is what stands out the most right now about Iowa.

"I think the coaches and I have a strong relationship," said Hammond.

Now Hammond's focus turns to his upcoming junior year at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, but he also plans to fit in a few college game day visits this fall as well.

A three-star prospect, Hammond currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Duke, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Temple, and Miami-OH.