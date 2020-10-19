Ten thoughts on the football season and more
It’s officially game week for the Hawkeyes and the Big Ten. Who would have thought back in the middle of August that we would actually have Iowa football somewhere close to what we see in a normal ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news