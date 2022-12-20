Versatile playmaker Terrell Washington Jr. is headed to Iowa. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Texas native, who can play running back and wide receiver, announced his decision today after making an official visit with the Hawkeyes this past weekend where he was hosted by Kaleb Johnson and had the chance to meet running backs coach Ladell Betts.

"I really liked how consistent they were the most," said Washington. "And how I instantly clicked with the running backs coach."

Previously committed to Purdue, Washington reopened his recruiting after the coaching change with the Boilermakers this month and received an offer from Iowa on December 14. An early enrollee, Washington also earned scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, Washington State, Tulane, Tulsa, Toledo, Memphis, Houston, Akron, SMU, Miami-OH, Grambling State, and Texas State during the recruiting process.

"It’s been crazy, but I’m excited to finally be done with the process and get to work in January and compete for championships," Washington said.

A threat to score from anywhere on the field, Washington finished his senior season at Wylie East with 598 yards rushing, 604 yards receiving, and 22 touchdowns. Last year, as a junior, he had 1,124 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns.

"My versatility fits what Iowa is looking for," said Washington. "I can motion from running back to slot and from slot to running back."