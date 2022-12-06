MORE: Scholarship Distribution Chart

Iowa cornerback Terry Roberts has entered the transfer portal. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com was the first to report the news today.

A 5-foot-10, 182-pound Pennsylvania native, Roberts was a fifth year senior for the Hawkeyes this season, but does have an extra COVID year of eligibility remaining.

Coming to Iowa out of Erie Cathedral Prep in the Class of 2018, Roberts redshirted his first year on campus, but then quickly made his mark on special teams as an underclassmen. In 2021, he got his first start at cornerback before injuries sidelined him the rest of the season and then started three games early on this year before going down with an injury in October in Iowa's game at Illinois.

Roberts finishes his Iowa career with 33 games played, including four starts, and 47 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.