There have been a lot of bad performances by the Iowa offense in recent years and while this game against Minnesota might not be the absolute worst of them, it is certainly in the the running. Iowa was bad rushing the football all game long, but in the first half, Iowa's passing game was (briefly) adequate.

Unfortunately, once the passing game went from adequate to disaster, Iowa had no answers for anything on the offensive side of the ball. Those offensive struggles culminated in just two net yards in the second half of a game that the Hawkeyes likely would have won if they could have mustered up just one field goal at some point in the final two quarters.