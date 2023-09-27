It probably comes as no surprise that the Iowa offense's numbers are terrible all the way down the line from this particularly brutal loss to Penn State. So let's spend a bit more time talking about why the offense struggled so much, because that is more useful.

In particular, today's focus is on the passing game — not because the running game was much more successful, but because Iowa has struggled to such a grave degree throwing the ball, especially since the Utah State game.

Iowa's average of 3.8 yards/rush ranks 11th in the Big Ten. Not great, but not in the cellar. Meanwhile, Iowa's average of 5.5 yards/pass ranks last, and thus far is even worse than 2022's average of 5.8 yards/pass, a season of such futility that the offensive coordinator got put on a performance improvement plan.

