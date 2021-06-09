The Big Ten saw 44 of its brightest stars get selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, second only to the SEC, and seven players from the conference heard their name called in the very first round.

Potent offensive weapons like Ohio State and Minnesota's Justin Fields and Rashod Bateman, as well as defensive difference-makers like Michigan's Kwity Paye and Northwestern's Greg Newsome are just a few of the names that require replacing this season, and for some teams, turning over top-end talent may be more difficult than others.

In the third part of our conference-wide series, contributors for each Rivals.com team site in the Big Ten were tasked with highlighting the biggest shoes that must be filled on their respective rosters ahead of the upcoming season.

