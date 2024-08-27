PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVaVFkwSzZQNUwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

The Big Integer

Mark Hasty • Hawkeye Beacon
Staff Writer
@MarkHasty
Iowa native and author of Pickin' On The Big Ten since 2001.

Well, hello there. It’s been a long summer … spring … and winter since last we talked. But I am back for the twenty-[mumble]th season of Pickin’ On The Big Ten and there’s something a little different in the air. Change, so to speak.

But enough about Jim Harbaugh, who decamped to the San Dieg …

Bzdzt

… wait, we have shock collars now? Alexa, what did I get wrong?

Los Angeles? When did that happen?

Okay, well, Jim Harbaugh decamped to the Los Angeles Chargers but not after winning a national title the old-fashioned way: by blatantly che …

Bzdzt

… relying on old-school smashmouth football. The NCAA singled him out for four years of special recognition for his excellence in coaching; before any college can hire him, it will have to prove it deserves him.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBrbm93IHlvdeKAmXZlIGJlZW4gd2FpdGluZyBmb3IgdGhpcyBv bmXigKY8YnI+PGJyPuKAnE1hcHPigJ0gaXMgaGVyZSBhbmQgaXTigJlzIGJl YXV0aWZ1bC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0IxR1dlbGNvbWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNCMUdXZWxjb21lPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdlBmVmVF ZG9ubiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZQZlZlRWRvbm48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQmlnIFRlbiBDb25mZXJlbmNlIChAYmlndGVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JpZ3Rlbi9zdGF0dXMvMTgxOTM4NzkzMzIwOTkw MzM4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
We’ve also added four new teams to the conference in a money gr …

Bzdzt

.. attempt to synergize recruiting and academic excellence by bringing high-profile West Coast universities into the league.

Being an old-school Big Ten person I suppose I should be shocked and horrified that the conference now extends from coast to coast and border to border. But I’m not. Competition creates competitors. More football is better than less football. I’d rather see Iowa play the likes of USC and Washington than the likes of Indiana and Rutgers. And honestly, with Iowa being the only team in the conference with three protected rivalries (Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Nebraska), I’m not sure we Iowa fans are going to notice a whole lot of difference.

Besides, Iowa can never again lose to Washington or UCLA in the Rose Bowl! Technically the Hawkeyes could still lose to UCLA in the Rose Bowl this year since it’s their home stadium and we’re playing them there this seasons but, well, they haven’t been scary-good for a while.

Bzdzt

Okay, like, a quarter century.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb290YmFsbCBzZWFzb24g8J+UnDxicj48YnI+V2hpY2ggV2VlayAx IG1hdGNodXAgYXJlIHlvdSBtb3N0IGV4Y2l0ZWQgYWJvdXQg8J+klDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CMUdUb2RheT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0IxR1RvZGF5PC9hPiB4 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CMUdGb290 YmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0IxR0Zv b3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28va3dVVFRDbzBuQiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2t3VVRUQ28wbkI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmln IFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xODI3MDMzMDkw OTQzNzY2NzM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyMywgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

As much as I would like to give a full preview of every team, there’s eighteen of them now, so that’s not going to happen. In fact there are so many teams now that, at least for the first few weeks when almost everyone is playing non-conference opponents, I’m going to have to split this column into two parts.

I was trying to figure out the best way to split it up and then I realized: I could be incredibly petty about this. So I’m going to be, by separating all of the post-1950 interlopers into their own separate column and covering the traditional Big Ten in the other. This will be the pattern I follow until the number of games settles down a bit.

I also want you to be aware that I’m going to be writing with a longer lead time than I have in the past, and I have no control over when Pickin’ gets published. There may be an occasional bit of game-changing news that breaks between when I finish the column and when it goes live. I will try to update it as needed and whenever possible, but it may not always be possible.

And, in my annual reminder, while my tone is snotty, my picks are serious, but I don’t consult the odds in making them unless I’m totally stumped. If you bet based on my picks, you deserve to lose all your money and a couple of your fingers and/or toes.

Bzdzt

No more than one finger and/or toe.

I owe you some sort of preview, of course. The biggest question will be how Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC integrate into the conference. There is the usual assortment of brand-new coaches: DeShaun Foster at UCLA, Jedd Fisch at Washington, Curt Cignetti at Indiana, Sherrone Moore at Michigan, and Jonathan Smith at Michigan State. Less than half of all new head coach hires are successful so it will be interesting to see which of these can’t-miss hires will miss, and which will provide Kalen DeBoer a soft landing when Alabama runs him out of town in three years for not being Nick Saban.

But this is an Iowa site. While I hope lots of people from lots of different fanbases read this, most of you are Hawkeye fans like me. And we know that this year feels pivotal. Brian Ferentz is gone and Tim Lester is in as the offensive coordinator. We have hope that we’ll actually get a full season out of Cade McNamara. Some of our rivals might be rising (but at least Iowa State is still spinning its wheels).

And no, it was not a fair catch.

When I look at Iowa’s schedule, to be honest, I only see one game the Hawkeyes likely can’t win. No way, no how, does Iowa leave Columbus with a win over Ohio State. I wouldn’t expect that if the Hawks had Michigan’s offense. But every other game? A puncher’s chance, at least.

The offense will be better. I’m tempted to say “how could it not be?” but that’s just tempting fate. And I am not dumb enough to doubt that any Phil Parker defense can keep Iowa in any game. But I also know that there’s one or two inexplicable losses every season. So my prediction?

9-3. Go Hawkeyes.

Ed. Note: Pickin' on the Big Ten's full picks for Week One of the 2024 season will come later this week.

