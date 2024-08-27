Well, hello there. It’s been a long summer … spring … and winter since last we talked. But I am back for the twenty-[mumble]th season of Pickin’ On The Big Ten and there’s something a little different in the air. Change, so to speak. But enough about Jim Harbaugh, who decamped to the San Dieg … Bzdzt … wait, we have shock collars now? Alexa, what did I get wrong? Los Angeles? When did that happen? Okay, well, Jim Harbaugh decamped to the Los Angeles Chargers but not after winning a national title the old-fashioned way: by blatantly che … Bzdzt … relying on old-school smashmouth football. The NCAA singled him out for four years of special recognition for his excellence in coaching; before any college can hire him, it will have to prove it deserves him.

We’ve also added four new teams to the conference in a money gr … Bzdzt .. attempt to synergize recruiting and academic excellence by bringing high-profile West Coast universities into the league. Being an old-school Big Ten person I suppose I should be shocked and horrified that the conference now extends from coast to coast and border to border. But I’m not. Competition creates competitors. More football is better than less football. I’d rather see Iowa play the likes of USC and Washington than the likes of Indiana and Rutgers. And honestly, with Iowa being the only team in the conference with three protected rivalries (Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Nebraska), I’m not sure we Iowa fans are going to notice a whole lot of difference. Besides, Iowa can never again lose to Washington or UCLA in the Rose Bowl! Technically the Hawkeyes could still lose to UCLA in the Rose Bowl this year since it’s their home stadium and we’re playing them there this seasons but, well, they haven’t been scary-good for a while. Bzdzt Okay, like, a quarter century.

As much as I would like to give a full preview of every team, there’s eighteen of them now, so that’s not going to happen. In fact there are so many teams now that, at least for the first few weeks when almost everyone is playing non-conference opponents, I’m going to have to split this column into two parts. I was trying to figure out the best way to split it up and then I realized: I could be incredibly petty about this. So I’m going to be, by separating all of the post-1950 interlopers into their own separate column and covering the traditional Big Ten in the other. This will be the pattern I follow until the number of games settles down a bit. I also want you to be aware that I’m going to be writing with a longer lead time than I have in the past, and I have no control over when Pickin’ gets published. There may be an occasional bit of game-changing news that breaks between when I finish the column and when it goes live. I will try to update it as needed and whenever possible, but it may not always be possible. And, in my annual reminder, while my tone is snotty, my picks are serious, but I don’t consult the odds in making them unless I’m totally stumped. If you bet based on my picks, you deserve to lose all your money and a couple of your fingers and/or toes. Bzdzt No more than one finger and/or toe.