ALBANY — Never accuse Caitlin Clark of not living up to the hype. Iowa's 94-87 win over LSU in Monday night's Elite Eight drew a record-breaking average of 12 million viewers, and peaked with a high of 16 million viewers. The previous high came all the way back in 1983, when USC and Cheryl Miller defeated Louisiana Tech*, according to Sports Media Watch. *Go ahead and look up who the point guard was on that '83 Lady Techsters team.

Clark's "legacy" as a college basketball player has become a talking point for ESPN's more — and this is being polite — superficially informed talking heads. Televised barbershop aside, her legacy seems unimpeachable: Caitlin Clark is, by any conceivable metric, the most popular women's college basketball player ever. There's no backhand to that compliment either, because Clark's popularity stems virtually entirely from her greatness on the basketball court. Clark owns too many college basketball records to count, including all-time season and career marks in scoring and three-pointers. She's mere days away from becoming a two-time National Player of the Year, she has led Iowa to its second straight Final Four after a 30-year absence, and she puts up mammoth performances on the biggest stage, time and time again. Quite simply: fans keep tuning in because they know she's going to keep balling.

The Big Ten will need to update its ratings graphic from February, when Clark and the Hawkeyes owned six networks' most-watched women's basketball games ever; ESPN makes seven, and plausibly the biggest of the bunch. She's a ticket like no other. How does the viewership for Iowa-LSU compare to some other notable sporting events? Take a look:

