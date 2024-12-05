The Future of TEU: The Three 2025 Signees

Another Iowa recruiting class signed, another crew of tight ends to add to the Hawkeyes illustrious reputation as TEU. One thing is different this year, though. Rather than solely bringing in the two tight ends that committed to the program first, Iowa signed three.

Following the commitments of Eli Johnson and Thomas Meyer, the Hawkeye staff added a third in legacy recruit and son of special teams coordinator, LeVar Woods, Mason Woods.

With a different dynamic in this class, we'll take a stab at projecting how each can and will make an impact for the Hawkeyes, their respective best fits in Tim Lester's offense, who has the most upside and more.