The huge impact of Nwankpa's commitment
It’s not often a five-star prospect commits to Iowa. From inside the state of Iowa is even more rare. That’s what makes Wednesday’s announcement by Xavier Nwankpa that he will attend the University...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news