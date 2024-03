The Hyball is a weekly basketball column.





I keep drifting back to the Minnesota game.

You remember that one -- exactly one month ago today. Iowa won 108-60. The nets in that gym are still sitting there in ashy piles.

Almost a full regular season removed from Iowa's drama with LSU in the national title game, I wonder if we will look back at that as the last pure time of the Caitlin Clark era.

Since then? Clark declared for the pros. Senior night. An epic comeback in the Big Ten title game. Getting bashed in the face against Holy Cross. A West Virginia game so stomach churning, its vibes could only be compared to the devilish sport that is college football.

And I'm just talking about the game itself. Now we've got the the refs thing. And the -- /gulp -- backlash to Caitlin Clark. Backlash? Pardon? I've been around the block to know every high level hooper not named Steph Curry is going to have some detractors (hi, LeBron and KD!), so it really doesn't worry me about some sort of big picture narrative changing on Clark, but still -- it feels shitty.

This team, as often as they make us feel coated in freshly fallen snow, isn't perfect. Nothing, really, is perfect. They lack size. Athleticism. Clark does complain a lot (and has been on that for a while).

But still -- they're ours. So maybe real perfect doesn't exist, but to this fanbase? They can do no wrong. One door closes, another opens: