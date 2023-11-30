The Hyball is a weekly basketball column. Why does the unexpected always feel sweeter? Goliath treating David like a Whack-A-Mole? Yawn. David going at Goliath and taking the giant down with a rock and a slingshot? That's the story, right? That's the bread and butter. When Caitlin Clark, our anointed forever superstar, does something as natural (for her) as making an early season all-tournament team, it just kinda feels like a box that was already checked. When Molly Davis does the same?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVuIE1vbGx5IERhdmlzIGdldHMgb24gdGhlIGFsbCB0b3VybmFt ZW50IHRlYW0g4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dh V0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJb3dhV0JCPC9hPuKBqSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcG1ad3RBSnRLWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3BtWnd0QUp0S1k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YU1hbWFIYXdrIChAeHJh eWFubmVpb3dhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hyYXlh bm5laW93YS9zdGF0dXMvMTcyODk2NDI5MDcxODEyNjEzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Look at the pure joy on those faces; each and every one. It instantly reminded me of when Gabbie Marshall made the Big Ten Tournament team after canning a trillion three pointers last March.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYWJiaWUgTWFyc2hhbGwgbWFrZXMgdGhlIGFsbC10b3VybmFtZW50 IHRlYW0sIGdldHMgYSBiaWdnZXIgY2hlZXIgdGhhbiBDbGFyayBhbmQgQ3pp bmFuby48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCb2JieSBMLiAoQGJvYmJ5c3RvbXB5KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JvYmJ5c3RvbXB5L3N0YXR1cy8x NjMyNTM3NDkyNjgyMzM4MzA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNo IDYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

That bigger cheer, to me, is significant. You have to big up your role players as much as possible -- whether they need it or not. * * * Molly Davis is David. Molly David. OK -- sorry for that one. But it's true. She is. Outside of freshman Kennise Johnson, Davis is the shortest player (5'7") on Iowa's roster. When she transferred from Central Michigan last season, it wasn't exactly with the same buzz as Hunter Dickinson going to Kansas. Size tends to move the needle in basketball. But what she lacked in height, she made up for in handles. Outside of Clark, she is probably the best pure ballhandler on this team. Last year, she was the clear option to lead the bench unit when Clark got in foul trouble and/or needed the rare blow. This year, she's starting, second on the team in assists, third in minutes (nearly two full minutes more than Kate Freakin' Martin!), and, five years into her college basketball career, it feels like her game still continues to blossom.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb2xseSBEYXZpcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01vbGx5RGF2aXMxND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATW9sbHlEYXZp czE0PC9hPiB3aXRoIGEgdG91Z2ggQW5kIDE8YnI+dy83cHRzLiA2YXN0LiA1 cmViLiAzLzQgZnJvbSB0aGUgZmllbGQgaW4gd2luIHZzLiBGLkcuQy5VIHNh dC4gbmlnaHQgMTEtMjUtMjAyMzxicj5TdGF5IFR1bmVkISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVU9yYW5nZW1lbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVU9yYW5nZW1lbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJb3dhV0JC PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VzcG4/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGVzcG48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ0JCb25GT1g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENCQm9u Rk9YPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvbGxlZ2VT cG9ydHNPP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2xsZWdlU3BvcnRzTzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQ0FBX0VsaXRlP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOQ0FBX0VsaXRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vc3lESHQ1V3ZJUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3N5REh0 NVd2SVI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnZGF1Z2Jhc2tldGJhbGxtbXh4bCAo QEJpZ2RhdWdiYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C aWdkYXVnYmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjkxMzU1MzU0MDU1NTYxMDI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

That's some football shit. She's got her own t-shirts. Her headband has a Twitter account. We all know where we want this team to go. And if and when they get there, she is going to play a massive part. And while we commend her development, we should equally appreciate her sacrifice. At CMU, she averaged 18.6 points playing 35.9 minutes a game. But the diminutive guard wanted something bigger. And we... we do, too.

The Hyball

"Loyalty one way is stupidity."

Last Week

11/24 - No. 5 Iowa 98, PFW 59: Clark looked *on* with 28 points and 8 assists. Sharon Goodman with 16 off the bench... but the story really was the other center. How bad is Hannah Stuelke's injury? Fave play was this Clark hockey assist with Kate Martin making the extra (39:35 mark).

11/25 - No. 5 Iowa 100, FGCU 62: Buncha notes for this one... - Feels like this team averages one first or second quarter buzzer beater per game; just delightful - A barrage of made threes and sweet, glistening offense (Iowa football, take hard notes) - Kate Martin backcuts galore - Taylor McCabe once again! Gal is a sniper - That above note was written in the first half before she drilled, like, four more in Q3 and Q4 on her way to a career high - No Hannah :( - Goodman is seriously a presence with her size, especially against mid majors - Iowa put up 55 in the first half, and maybe more impressively (if you're boring), gave up only 19 - Bluder career win Five Hundo, woooo - This Kate Martin rebound/assist combo = /chef's kiss (24:59 mark)

11/26 - No. 5 Iowa 77, No. 14 Kansas State 70: Say it with me, you jabronis... REVENGE IS A DISH BEST SERVED CLAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARK In all seriousness, as stoked as I was for three wins in three days and a nice early season tournament championship... I'm honestly still thinking about this K-State team. They are so undaunted, so resilient. I know they lost, but these gals don't blink. I would be blown away if they don't make a deep NCAA Tournament run given what we've seen in two games against them. Center Ayoka Lee is the realest deal; 9,000 heart eye emojis to Kate Martin for having to check her for a stretch. Nice to notch a non-con win against another Top 15 team. Clark closed the damn thing down like we all know she can, could, and would.

This Week

12/2 - Iowa (4) vs. Bowling Green: Clark went out of her way to say Bowling Green was a good team in her post-tourney presser, and while they are 5-1, their one loss was a 26-point blowout loss to -- /checks notes again -- Texas State?! 12/6 - Iowa (4) at Iowa State: Sweep. The. State.

Perkins Place

The rarely seen triple block.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+AV0VOIEZSRUVNQU4gWU9V4oCZUkUgQSBCQUQgTUFOISEhISDw n6Sv8J+kr/CfpK88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19Pd2Vu RnJlZW1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX093ZW5GcmVlbWFuPC9h PiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdr ZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tl eWVzPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vekx6cDc5 MEk2SCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pMenA3OTBJNkg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSW93YSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMw MDcxNjQyODAwMzU3ODU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDMwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Makes you never wanna drive the lane again.

Rafters Ring

(Had to.)

Obligatory Michigan Section

Rough times in Atlantis for the Blue Boys. After rebounding following the Lil Penny loss with a five point win over Stanford, Michigan took one on the chin against Texas Tech (losing 73-57 in their final tournament game).

The Mini-Hybrid

/takes a deep, sincere breath /cracks knuckles /looks up /looks left /looks straight ahead Aright. The last time I previewed Iowa (my alma mater) and Michigan (my childhood team) in the Big Ten championship game, I told the lovely readers of GIA I'd be rooting for the Wolverines, who had CFP aspirations, over Iowa (who had, you know, backed in). Readers, probably understandably, didn't take kindly to this, and I never wrote another full football column again. It probably wasn't related... but it didn't hurt, either. After sitting out the last two years of Iowa football primarily due to Glaringly Bad Offense reasons, I did watch the Iowa-Nebraska game with my step-dad (Nebby fan) as part of our annual Black Friday tradition. Y'all, it was brutal. Though I am of course happy for the Hawks -- and for you! -- on actually closing out the game, the futility on display was so, so hard to stomach. I knew the play calling would be uninspired and air yards would be at a minimum, but the dropped passes are really what got me. Don't get me wrong, Nebraska contributed more than their fair share of Vomit Plays, but some of the execution in that game was sub-high school level football. All you can do is start laughing. I am positive the announcers were not taking the game seriously. How Iowa made the title game and how y'all were able to stomach an entire season of that offense is beyond me. I commend you but am also worried for you. I saw this team draw so much angst from the fanbase before turning a corner and, seemingly, winning everyone back. I'm told a lot of that had to do with BF not coming back (which, fair), but, to me, that doesn't solve everything, you know? It's still a KF operation, through and through. I wish everyone the best in Indy, but fundamental change needs to happen here, and with the way this season improbably played out, I'm not sure it's the driver to see any sort of major change any time soon.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub25pZ2h0LCB3ZSBzYXkgZmFyZXdlbGwgdG8gb25lIG9mIHRoZSBt b3N0IGJlYXV0aWZ1bCBncm91cHMgZXZlciBhc3NlbWJsZWQgLSB0aGUgQmln IFRlbiBXZXN0LiA8YnI+PGJyPkJlbG93IGlzIGVhY2ggdGVhbSBpbiB0aGUg V2VzdCYjMzk7cyByZWNvcmQgYWdhaW5zdCB0aGUgcmVzdCBvZiB0aGUgV2Vz dC4gPGJyPjxicj5SSVAgQmlnIFRlbiBXZXN0ICgyMDE0LTIwMjMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LNXYwZ1hualUwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v SzV2MGdYbmpVMDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBjb2JyYS4gKEBjb2JyYXN0YXRz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYnJhc3RhdHMvc3Rh dHVzLzE3Mjg1ODYwMzY5MzMxNzc1NDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIGZhbnMgYWZ0ZXIgdGhpcyBmb290YmFsbCBzZWFzb24gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NheTc4Z2ZIdHkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9zYXk3OGdmSHR5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pa2UgT3R0IChMb3ZlciBv ZiBiZWVyIGFuZCBncmVlbiBiZWFuIGNhc3Nlcm9sZSkgKEBEdXN0eUJvdHRv bXMwNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EdXN0eUJvdHRv bXMwNC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyODIyMjk5OTE0MzIyMzM1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgb2J2aW91cyBqb2tlIGlzIE1pY2hpZ2FuIEZhbnMgdGFsa2lu ZyBhYm91dCB0aGUgc2l6ZSBvZiB0aGVpciBwZW5pc2VzIPCfjYYgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hwREp1NlQ0YjYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94 cERKdTZUNGI2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1lbCBELiAoQG1sZWlnaGQ4Nikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tbGVpZ2hkODYvc3RhdHVz LzE3Mjg0NzY5NzExMjQ4MjYyMTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

(gotta call it both ways)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QSiBGbGVjayB3b3VsZCBsaWtlIHRvIGpvaW4gaW4gb24gdGhlIGNv bnZlcnNhdGlvbi4g8J+koyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veTBlNGpZ c2N0VSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3kwZTRqWXNjdFU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgaGF3a3MgMTAxIChAaWFoYXdrczEwMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pYWhhd2tzMTAxL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI4NDgyNTYwNzM1Njc0 NDIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hahahahahaha.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEUgU0hBREUgT04gVEhFIFNJREVCT0FSRFMgTE1BT09PT09PT09P TyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcUE1RUV4bXFCUyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3FBNUVFeG1xQlM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSXZhbiBCb2xvZ25hIChA UFZfR0lBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BWX0dJQS9z dGF0dXMvMTcyODE2MTE1NDAzMDA4NDQzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

OK -- that was great, though.

Bill Walton's Western Civilization

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JVOKAmVMgQklMTCBXQUxUT04gQU5EIFdF4oCZUkUgT0ZGIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HTFpnVEVKNWRDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v R0xaZ1RFSjVkQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNciBNYXR0aGV3IENGQiAoQE1y TWF0dGhld19DRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTXJN YXR0aGV3X0NGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTcyODYyMDE2MTM1NDEzODA5Nz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

No Context Basketball

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gUG9vbGUuIPCfmKw8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28va3lTM3UyTUFPayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2t5UzN1Mk1B T2s8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSG9vcCBDZW50cmFsIChAVGhlSG9vcENlbnRy YWwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlSG9vcENlbnRy YWwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjkzMDcwNTI2Njc5OTQxNzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb3JuIHRvIGRpZS4gRXZlcnkgcGxheSwgZXZlciBzZWNvbmQgdGlj a2luZyBvZmYgdGhlIGNsb2Nr4oCUYSByZW1pbmRlciBvZiB0aGUgZmxlZXRp bmcgbmF0dXJlIG9mIG1vcnRhbGl0eS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0hGdFVzSUhSU3kiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IRnRVc0lIUlN5PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEJKIE1vb3JlIChAdGhlZWVfam1hbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aGVlZV9qbWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI5MjE1MzY3NjMy MDIzNjYzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaG91dC1vdXQgdG8gdGhlIGFkdWx0IHBlcCBiYW5kIGF0IHRoZSBM YWtlcnMgZ2FtZSBmb3IgcmlwcGluZyB0aHJvdWdoICZxdW90O1RveGljaXR5 JnF1b3Q7PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmlja3kgTyYjMzk7RG9ubmVsbCAoQFNCTl9S aWNreSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TQk5fUmlja3kv c3RhdHVzLzE3Mjc1NDgxNzA1NTU1ODA5MDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGxvdCBvZiB5b3UgcmlnaHQgbm93IGFmdGVyIHNlZWluZyBEb2xs eSB0b2RheSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQUM4Q1VxMGZwYSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FDOENVcTBmcGE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmF5IFZl Z2FzIChASlZlZ2FzMDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SlZlZ2FzMDEvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mjc4Mjk3MDc2ODM0NDI4NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Wrapping It Up...