The Hyball is a weekly basketball column

You could never ask for more.

Well, maybe not never -- but rarely. Watching Kate Martin play basketball is an exercise in what it means to be given everything. Heart and blood and guts. Realized potential. Maxed out effort. Sharp. Smarts. Guard up. Guard down. Offense, usually. Trust, always. Hit the shot. Grab the rebound.

We share the same birthday, home state, and both play basketball a couple times a week -- but that's exactly where the parallels stop. Because when she steps onto the court, it's special.



For so long, she's been called the glue of this Iowa team, and though I of course find that label apt, it almost seems inadequate now. What's gluier than glue? Superglue? Cement? DIY people, help me out here.

You want to see that point guard you love learn to lead an offense. That post you love to improve their free throw percentage a few ticks. I watch Kate Martin play and think none of those things. With her, we have it all -- but against Drake, a player as realized as her found a way to give us more.