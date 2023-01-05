The Hyball is a weekly basketball column. The work happens after the statement. Or maybe before. Maybe during. Maybe after. Probably all three. Because mental health takes a non-linear path and is not visible in the same way broken bones are, it is rarely comprehended by our very narrative-driven and very visual society. This then burdens the sufferers to tell us about their suffering. When they do, it is not always easy. But my hope is it can be freeing.

I am not a tough person, but I came up around that ilk. Traditional tough, at least. The "taking a break to drink water is soft"-types. The "pain is weakness leaving the body"-types. The Toxic Masculinity As A Chosen Lifestyle-types. All I could think seeing Patrick's statement is We've come a long way. In my mind, Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan spoke out somewhat recently about their issues with mental health -- but it was in 2018. And five years to someone in their mid-30s is a lot shorter than five years to someone in their teens or early 20s. You can already see the the trickle down. Per Hawk Central:

Fran McCaffery shared that his son was affected by the story of Tyrell Terry. He and Patrick were AAU teammates and close friends, and Iowa tried to recruit Terry. He played one year at Stanford and was an NBA draft pick the following year. In December, Terry retired from the NBA due to crippling anxiety. Terry wrote about “intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous, and finding myself struggling to take normal breaths.” — Chad Leistikow

Maybe Love or DeRozan was that for Terry in the same way Terry was that for McCaffery. There is no doubt in my mind McCaffery will now be that for someone else down the line. The world is better when we can all talk to each other, exchange empathy, and begin healing. This is why representation matters and why you should never be afraid to draw inspiration from someone you don't know, someone younger or older than you, or someone different. From Patrick McCaffery, I got that this week. I hope, in some way, you did too. So get well, 22 -- we're ready the second you are.

The Hyball

“Life at its best and its most vivid is often a mixture of fear and excitement."

Last Week

1/1 - Penn State 83, Iowa 79: Look, you historically never want to lose to Penn State, but this incarnation is well-coached, fierce, and bombs threes. Watching them talk shit all game against Michigan last night and give the Wolverines all they could handle made this weekend's loss a lot less upsetting.

This Week

1/5 - Iowa vs. No. 15 Indiana: This game's second half will concurrently occur with my weekly basketball run, and one of my good buds playing tonight is an IU fan. The plan is to bring an iPad, have it on the sideline, and check it between games. It is still hard to think about purely basketball following Patrick's statement, but the game does not stop. Did you know: Iowa is favored in this game? (-1.5) 1/8 - Iowa at Rutgers: The always cool Matt Painter blessed Rutgers with quite the line earlier this week after the Scarlet Knights upset his Boilermakers:

“We know what’s coming. What Rutgers did tonight didn’t shock us,” Painter said after his team was defeated at home on Monday. “If we were going to war, we’d stop by New Jersey and pick them up.” — https://clutchpoints.com/purdue-basketball-news-matt-painter-hits-rutgers-with-ultimate-praise-after-upset-of-no-1-boilermakers

Caitlin Corner

The Illinois loss was tough. They needed it more than we did, and as much as we battled, they just kept. hitting. shots. We trek on in conference, a bit blemished -- but it's still early.

Rafters Ring

Got put onto this one from a 1981 Trivial Pursuit question. Wife and I tried to pre-guess what the solo would be. We were thinking saxophone or twangy guitar before the piano came in to take some prisoners.

Obligatory Michigan Section

Though I went to the University of Iowa, I grew up a Michigan fan and still root for the Wolverines as well (aka The Banana Boys aka The Basketball Boys). To get you up to speed on their season thus far: zero signature wins, upset by Central Michigan as 20+ point favorites... and undefeated in Big Ten play! Anyway, here's Hunter Dickinson after he got popped in the face against Penn State.

And if humans aren't for you...

The Mini-Hybrid

I used to write a football equivalent of this column called The Hybrid, so this is where football talk goes.

Yes, yes, great -- but also this:

&

Also 0% interested in dunking on this/found her quite charming.

Bill Walton's Western Civilization

Imagine being given this picture when you were older.

No Context College Basketball

Wrapping It Up...

Thank you, old and new, for joining us on this grand adventure.

