The impact of Iowa landing Sandfort
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been almost a year since Fran McCaffery received a verbal commitment from a high school prospect. But, that’s the reality for the Hawkeyes, who really didn’t have any...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news