The improvement of Iowa basketball
What a difference one year can make. Last year on January 11th, Iowa played their 19th game of the season. They beat Illinois in overtime to pick up their first conference win of the season. The Ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news