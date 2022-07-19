The Iowa Swarm Collective launches

With Name, Image, and Likeness becoming a significant part of the experience for college athletes, Hawkeye fans have been waiting for the opportunity to get involved.

On Tuesday, Iowa supporters officially launched the Iowa Swarm Collective.

After a few months of hard work and dedication to the cause, former Iowa golfer Brad Heinrichs, who resides in Florida where he works as an actuary, did the leg work to create the Swarm Collective and create two unique revenue streams that will provide financial benefits to Iowa football players, along with men’s and women’s basketball players.

"As a former student-athlete at the University of Iowa, I am excited to form The Swarm Collective – a non-profit corporation that contracts with Iowa's student athletes to serve the community,” said Brad Heinrichs, President and CEO of The Iowa Swarm Collective. “NIL is a wonderful tool for student-athletes to be able to profit from their name, image, and likeness. Our objective is to use their popularity for the benefit of the Iowa community by raising money or providing services to local charities and other non-profit organizations.”

Iowa coaches Kirk Ferentz, Fran McCaffery, and Lisa Bluder were in attendance for the press conference held at the Courtyard by Marriott just across the street from Kinnick Stadium.

Hawkeye football players recently launched their own player driven NIL group, the Iowa City NIL Club. According to posts in the last 24 hours from Iowa players, they have already secured nearly 1,000 subscribers to their app, which is run by a company called YOKE that is also working with players at Minnesota and Kansas State.

The Iowa Swarm Collective will be different. While it was built by Heinrichs, the work regarding fundraising will be run by Scott Brinkman, who had previously worked in fundraising for the Iowa Athletic Department. They have already secured lead gifts, including a significant donation from Heinrichs to launch this collective, but the support of Iowa fans will be key to the success of the venture.

To that end, The Swarm Collective website has several options for fans to get involved, both monthly and yearly, depending on your preference.

For monthly sponsors, there are five levels where you can give. The donations range from 19.58 a month all the way up to 1,000. With each level there are certain perks that will be available, including special experiences.

For yearly sponsors, there are also five different levels of giving, starting at $200 and going up to $10,000.

There will be VIP Tailgates for Swarm Collective members at each home game and on Friday, September 16th, there will be a special 25th Year Gala to honor Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak for their quarter century together in the broadcast booth. Proceeds will go to the Iowa Swarm Collective.

What is unique about the Iowa Swarm Collective is that it will have a pair of funding streams. One is the Iowa Swarm Collective side which will operate as a non-profit 501c3 organization. It will partner up with the United Way in the area and have student-athletes become involved in charity work. Donations from Iowa fans to the non-profit side will be tax deductible.

There will also be an LLC side to the Iowa Swarm Collective and that will likely focus on partnering up with businesses in the community to provide opportunities for student-athletes to associate with them.

The hope of the Iowa Swarm Collective is that they will be able to provide every student-athlete that participates with at least $1,000 to $1,500 a month. That number could be higher depending on the participation of Hawkeye fans who will fund the collective.

Iowa fans interested in learning more or getting involved today can visit their website at: www.iowaswarm.com.



